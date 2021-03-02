BLACKPINK’s Rosé to drop debut solo album next week

BLACKPINK vocalist Rosé will be releasing her much-anticipated debut solo album next week.

Earlier today (March 2), the K-pop singer announced on Instagram that her first-ever solo project will arrive on March 12. She also shared two teaser images from the upcoming album, though no other details surrounding the tracklist and the title have been revealed. Check out the images here:

Rosé – real name Park Chae-young – first announced her solo project in January with a 30-second visual teaser. It also included an audio snippet of ‘Gone’, the B-side of the upcoming project which she later debuted live during BLACKPINK’s first virtual concert, The Show. Watch a clip of the song here:

In a four-star review of the concert, NME‘s Rhian Daly said that Rosé’s live performance of the B-side track was a “simple but addictive piece of guitar pop, and one that showcases Rosé’s direct, raw vocals”.

Rosé is the second BLACKPINK member to embark on a solo career after Jennie, who released her chart-smashing hit ‘Solo’ in 2018. In January, the latter became the first K-pop female artist to earn 600million views on YouTube.

In other milestone news, BLACKPINK’s video for ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’ crossed 1.5billion views at the end of February. The group were also recently named as advocates for UN climate change conference.