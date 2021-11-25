BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo test negative for COVID-19

Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, have tested negative for COVID-19.

In a statement to Sports Donga, YG Entertainment announced that the three K-pop idols received negative results from their PCR tests, which were done yesterday (November 24). The trio were tested after their fellow member Lisa had been diagnosed with the coronavirus yesterday afternoon.

The entertainment company also noted that Lisa is in a “good state” of health, and that she is “not exhibit[ing] any special symptoms” from her positive COVID-19 diagnosis, as translated by Soompi. “All four members of BLACKPINK have been completely vaccinated for COVID-19,” it added.

“The company and our artists have been paying special attention to our health and safety through regular pre-emptive tests,” YG said. “We wish Lisa a quick recovery, and we will continue to earnestly cooperate with the health authorities’ epidemiological investigations and take all possible measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Rosé also reportedly cancelled her upcoming public appearances and has entered self-quarantine, according to a November 24 report by Star News. On the same day, however, YG later noted in its statement that the singer has not been “classified as [a] close contact yet”, but did not speak on her alleged self-quarantine.

According to South Korea’s current COVID-19 guidelines, per The Korea Herald, unvaccinated people who are close contacts of COVID-19 positive would have to self-quarantine for 10 days after a negative PCR test. Meanwhile, those who are vaccinated would be exempted from self-quarantine.

Lisa of BLACKPINK is the latest K-pop celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 in recent months. Earlier this year, JinJin of boyband ASTRO and Dreamcatcher’s Gahyeon had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, leading to their respective groups entering self-quarantine.