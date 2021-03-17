Watch BLACKPINK Rosé’s first-ever solo appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’

Rosé of BLACKPINK was the musical guest on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Her appearance – which premiered today (March 17) – marked the first time the BLACKPINK singer has performed alone for the talk show. She is also the first K-pop soloist to grace the stage. Rosé had previously appeared on The Tonight Show in June 2020 alongside her BLACKPINK members – Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa – to promote their single, ‘How You Like That’.

For her solo performance, Rosé performed her debut single ‘On The Ground’ with a group of dancers on a glamourous set. Watch the black-and-white clip below:

Rosé released ‘On The Ground’ last Friday (March 12), alongside the B-side track ‘Gone’. The songs appeared on the singer’s solo debut project ‘R’, which finally arrived after a long two-year wait.

In a four-star review of the two-track release, NME’s Rhian Daly said: “It might have been a long time coming, but ‘R’ was worth the wait – a no-frills testament that proves a powerful voice and good songwriting don’t need to be big or ostentatious to shine.”

During a press conference last week, Rosé said that she only recorded ‘On The Ground’ recently while the song ‘Gone’ was originally recorded for the first time two years ago. She added that she reminisced on her pre-debut days and passion for music while making the record.

“I reflected on myself and realised how much I love music, get comforted and have grown with it. I wrote the songs in English as I thought it was the most fitting language for them. I hope they can comfort listeners as well.”