BLACKPINK’s Rosé tops YouTube’s Global Top Songs chart with ‘On the Ground’

Rosé of BLACKPINK has topped YouTube’s Global Top Songs chart with her debut solo single, ‘On the Ground’.

On Sunday (March 21), YouTube released its chart rankings for the week of March 12-18, with ‘On the Ground’ topping the chart based on streaming numbers. The BLACKPINK member’s solo debut was also the most-watched music video on YouTube in the same week with 121million views.

The Korean-Australian singer also made it to the number one spot on YouTube’s Top Songs chart in both South Korea and Australia. Meanwhile, ‘On the Ground’ ranked at number nine on the UK and US charts.

Rosé has already broken several records with her single album ‘R’, which features the songs ‘On the Ground’ and ‘Gone’. The two-track release peaked at number one on iTunes in more than 51 regions shortly after its release on March 12. The music video for ‘On the Ground’ also accumulated over 41.6million views on YouTube within 24 hours, breaking an eight-year record previously held by Psy’s ‘Gentleman’.

Rosé was also the first K-pop solo artist to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with a rendition of ‘On the Ground’ during the March 16 episode. Soon after the release of ‘R’, Rosé also launched her very own YouTube channel.

In a glowing four-star review of ‘R’, NME‘s Rhian Daly called the single album “a no-frills testament that proves a powerful voice and good songwriting don’t need to be big or ostentatious to shine”