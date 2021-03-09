BLACKPINK’s Rosé curates ‘Visionary Women’ playlist for International Women’s Day

BLACKPINK star Rosé has curated a playlist for Apple Music, in conjunction with International Women’s Day (March 8).

Titled ‘Visionary Women’, the playlist features songs from a slew of female artists including SZA, Amy Winehouse, Jorja Smith, Sabrina Claudio, Mariah Carey, Nina Simone, Rhianna, as well as iconic girl groups such as Destiny’s Child and TLC. Stevie Wonder’s ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ and Harry Styles’ ‘Adore You’ are also featured in Rosé’s 25-song playlist.

According to the playlist’s description, the selected songs revolve around the themes of love and heartbreak. One of the tracks is Winehouse’s ‘Back To Black’ cut, ‘Love Is A Losing Game’, which Rosé dubbed as the “saddest song ever”.

“It hurts my heart every time I hear it,” she told Apple Music. “I think that being able to be vulnerable is the most independent thing someone can be at times, and I commend her for her honesty and transparency in this song. We can all relate to her, and that’s why we all love her.”

Listen to the ‘Visionary Women’ playlist here:

Rosé is set to release her debut solo single album ‘R’ on March 12. It will include two songs: ‘On The Ground’ and ‘Gone’, the latter of which she previewed live during BLACKPINK’s virtual concert The Show in January.

The K-pop star is also expected to perform the songs on an upcoming episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fellon. She will guest on the late-night talk show alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Madelaine Petsch on March 16.