BLACKPINK’s Rosé sells half a million copies of solo single album ‘R’

Rosé of BLACKPINK has sold more than half a million copies of her first-ever solo single album, ‘R’.

Her agency YG Entertainment announced the sales figure earlier today (April 22), citing data from the South Korean music chart service Hanteo, which provides real-time album sales statistics. The single album has sold 502,447 copies as of Tuesday (April 20), according to YG.

The company also noted that the feat makes Rosé the first South Korean female soloist to breach the half-million sales mark in about 19 years. The management also added that sales figures for ‘R’ had been expected, noting that the record had initially moved over 440,000 copies just in its first week of release. ‘R’ had also received over 500,000 pre-orders in March, however, those figures are not included in Hanteo’s data.

Advertisement

The singer previously broke new ground on the Billboard Hot 100 with the album’s title track, ‘On The Ground’. The song charted at number 70, making the singer the highest-ranking and the only second K-pop female soloist to ever take a spot in Billboard’s main singles chart.

Meanwhile, the track’s music video also managed to dethrone Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ for the title of most YouTube views in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist. The video for ‘On The Ground’ garnered 41.6million views within a day, outdoing the former title holder by roughly 5million views.

Rosé was also recently named the newest global ambassador for luxury jewellery retailer Tiffany & Co. “I’ve always loved wearing Tiffany jewellery. To be a part of an iconic brand that has been a part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me,” she told Elle Singapore.