BLACKPINK’s Rosé says she didn’t enjoy music “for a good couple of years”

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has become the latest K-pop celebrity to launch a personal YouTube channel.

Earlier today (March 18), the Korean-Australian singer kick-off her YouTube career with its very first video, a self-titled five-minute-long interview film. In the clip, the K-pop star looks back on her childhood to the creation of her solo debut, discussing everything from discovering music at the age of six to what inspired her debut solo single album. ‘R’.

“I think at one point, I didn’t even enjoy listening to music – for a good couple of years,” Rosé shared in the video. “I realized the most important thing in music is to portray my life experiences and stories and make a voice. That’s why music to me is comfort these days.”

The BLACKPINK member also explained the message and story of ‘On The Ground’, which was inspired by her own experiences. “Maybe what we’re chasing for isn’t necessarily up there at the top. Maybe what we truly need is already in our hands, right here on the ground,” she said.

Towards the end of the clip, she revealed that her childhood dream was to become a great singer like Beyoncé or Michael Jackson. But fast forward to the present, Rosé simply wishes “to always be happy wherever I am, with a strong mind and heart”.

‘R’ is Rosé’s first solo single album, which was released on March 12. The video for lead single ‘On The Ground’ has since broken the YouTube record for the most views in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist with 41.6million views, according to Korea JoongAng Daily, beating out previously record holder PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’.