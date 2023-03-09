BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Youn Yuh-Jung to co-host an event at The Met

K-pop idol Rosé of girl group BLACKPINK and Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-Jung are set to co-host an event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Today (March 9), The Met announced that Rosé and Youn, along with Chinese actress Song Jia, will co-host an event for Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo at the museum later this month on March 29. Notably, all three celebrities are global ambassadors of the beauty brand.

In its press release, The Met revealed that it is partnering with Sulwhasoo in a year-long agreement that aims to boost programmes and activities at the Museum to help “celebrate global heritage”. One such programme is The Met’s annual ‘Women and the Critical Eye’ panel discussion, which will be held on April 13 this year.

“This exciting partnership provides critical funding for the Museum’s programming and events,” Max Hollein, The Met’s Marina Kellen French Director, said in the press release. “We are extraordinarily grateful to Sulwhasoo for their visionary support of The Met’s mission to connect people to art and to celebrate cultural heritage.”

“The Met is an iconic destination for art and culture. The partnership between us is a celebration of the power of heritage in a very fast-paced world, something we hope will engage and inspire many people,” added Jung Ga-yoon, the Senior Vice President of Sulwhasoo.

In other BLACKPINK news, the girl group recently became the most-streamed girl group on Spotify with over 8.8billion streams on the service as of Wednesday (March 8), in addition to their title as the most subscribed band on YouTube.