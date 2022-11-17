Ticketing and seating details for BLACKPINK’s Singapore and Philippines concerts revealed

Ticket details for BLACKPINK’s upcoming ‘Born Pink World Tour’ concerts in Singapore and the Philippines have been revealed.

Graphics revealing the seating details and ticket prices were shared by promoter Live Nation for both concerts, which were announced as part of the ‘Born Pink’ world tour earlier this year.

Ticket prices for the two Philippines concerts set to take place at the Philippine Arena this March 25 and 26 will begin at PHP3,000 for UBC Regular seats, rising up to PHP14,950 for floor tickets in the mosh pit in front of the stage. A VIP package will also be available at PHP19,450 offering early entry and access to merchandise, as well as access to the soundcheck.

BLINK members will have access to an Early Bird presale on November 18 from 10am to 11.59pm, with the sale opening up to the rest of the BLINK membership from 11am to 11.59pm. Organisers Live Nation Philippines will then hold their presale on November 19 starting from 10am to 11.59pm. General ticket sales will start on November 20 at 10am via SM Tickets.

Tickets for the Singapore tour date this May 13 at the National Stadium are set to go on sale this November 24, with prices ranging from SGD168 to SGD328. The same VIP package offering early entry and access to the soundcheck party will also be available at SGD398.

Tickets to BLACKPINK’s Singapore concert on May 13 will be available in four sales windows. The Weverse BLINK Presale kicks off on Monday, November 21 from 10am till 11:59pm. PayPal Presales begin the following day on November 22 from 10am till 11:59pm. Live Nation Members Presales will take place on November 23 from 10am till 10:59. Finally, public sales begin on November 24 from 10am onwards via Ticketmaster.

BLACKPINK have also announced concerts in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and more as part of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour, which kicked off with a two-night concert in Seoul on October 16 and 17.

BLACKPINK’s Asia 2023 tour dates are:

January 2023

07 Bangkok, Thailand

08 Bangkok, Thailand

13 Hong Kong, China

14 Hong Kong, China

15 Hong Kong, China

20 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

28 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

March

04 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

11 Jakarta, Indonesia

11 Jakarta, Indonesia

18 Kaohsiung, Taiwan

25 Manila, Philippines

26 Manila, Philippines

May

13 Singapore, Singapore