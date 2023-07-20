Here’s when the BLACKPINK x Starbucks collection launches in your country

BLACKPINK and Starbucks are set to release a collection of drinks and merchandise across the Asia Pacific this month.

Starbucks announced (July 20) on its Stories Asia website that it’s set to collaborate with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK on a new collection of drinks and limited-edition merchandise that is “inspired by [the group’s] bright and bold style”.

Fronting the collection will be a brand-new BLACKPINK-themed Frappuccino. Called the BLACKPINK Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino, the black and pink drink will feature strawberry syrup and dark chocolate sauce, topped with light pink whipped cream and a symbolic heart-shaped chocolate.

Joining the new Frappuccino are 17 new limited-edition merchandise items. They include 11 different drinkware selections, from mugs to tumblers, in pink and black colourways and funky graffiti motifs. The collection will also feature six lifestyle items, such as a reusable tote bag, yoga mat, passport holder. key chains and more.

In addition to the above, as part of the BLACKPINK x Starbucks collection, there will also be a reusable cup, gift cups and shopper bags themed after the girl group available.

According to Starbucks, the BLACKPINK x Starbucks collection is set to launch on July 25 across selected stores in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

“BLACKPINK is synonymous with an authenticity that is bold and confident, making them an inspiring force that transcends geographies and cultures,” Emmy Kan, senior vice president and president of Starbucks Asia Pacific, said of the upcoming collection.

“Guided by our shared passion to deliver unparalleled experiences, this collaboration will bring new energy and excitement to our customers who are encouraged to embrace their individuality and express themselves in bold new ways this summer,” she added.