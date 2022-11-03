BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, IVE and more take home awards from this year’s MTV VMAs Japan

Several K-pop groups, including BLACKPINK and Stray Kids, have bagged awards at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) Japan.

The Japan-based awards show was held yesterday (November 2), which saw several Korean and international acts presented with awards at this year’s edition of the ceremony. Several of the awards at this year’s VMAs Japan have two sub-categories – a Japanese winner and an international winner. According to MTV Japan, BLACKPINK took home the international Best Group Video award for the ‘Pink Venom’ music video.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids sub-unit 3RACHA (comprising members Bang Chan, Han and Changbin) were awarded Best Hip Hop Video alongside Japanese rapper SKY-HIGH for their work on ‘JUST BREATHE’, released in February this year. Rookie girl group IVE are the final K-pop act to receive an award from the VMAs Japan this year, taking home the Best Buzz Award under the ‘Special Award’ categories.

Advertisement

Other international winners at the awards ceremony yesterday included Harry Styles‘ ‘As It Was’ for Best Solo Artist Video and Italian rock band Måneskin’s ‘Supermodel’ for Best New Artist Video. View the full list of 2022 MTV VMAs Japan winners here.

The international edition of the MTV VMAs was held in New Jersey, USA, in August this year, and saw a number of K-pop acts receiving nominations, with some making several accolades. Both BLACKPINK and BTS were nominated for Group Of The Year, which subsequently went to the latter, while SEVENTEEN won the award for Best Push Performance of the Year with ‘Rock With You’.

This year’s Best K-pop category also saw the likes of ITZY, TWICE, Stray Kids and SEVENTEEN as nominees, however, BLACKPINK’s Lisa eventually bagged the award for her solo work with ‘Lalisa’. See the full list of nominees and winners at the August VMAs here.

In other BLACKPINK news, the quartet recently announced additional shows in Manila, Hong Kong and Jakarta as part of their Born Pink world tour. Following the additions, BLACKPINK will now host three consecutive shows in Hong Kong in January, while Jakarta and Manila will host two ‘Born Pink’ shows respectively in March.