BLACKPINK tease new project for forthcoming fifth anniversary

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK have unveiled a mysterious new project ahead of their fifth anniversary.

The South Korean act previewed the “4+1 PROJECT” on their social media pages today (June 15) with a cryptic teaser image. They also posted a link to the project’s microsite, although that currently only features the same teaser image.

Its title seems to reference the group’s headcount of four members, leaving the mysterious “1” up to interpretation. Not much is known about the upcoming celebrations, but more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks in the lead up to BLACKPINK’s fifth anniversary on August 8.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK members have been kept busy with individual projects. Rosé released her debut single album ‘R’ in March. The release sold half a million copies in April, making Rosé the first female soloist in South Korea to achieve the feat in 19 years. ‘R’ was certified platinum a month later.

Fellow member Lisa is also expected to unveil solo material this month, although no news has surfaced as of late. In May, the singer collaborated with iKON for their cover of the BLACKPINK song, ‘Pretty Savage’. A collaboration between Lisa and DJ Snake is reportedly on the way as well.

Meanwhile, Jisoo is set to star in Snowdrop, a South Korean television series set to air later this year, alongside Jung Hae-in (bets known for his role in Something In The Rain). On the other hand, Jennie made her solo debut in 2018 with ‘Solo’.