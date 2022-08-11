BLACKPINK tease ‘Pink Venom’ with new posters ahead of next week’s release

BLACKPINK are continuing the hype for their imminent new single, ‘Pink Venom’, sharing a series of posters evoking the character-centric teaser sheets for Hollywood blockbusters.

All four members of the South Korean girl group – which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – have been given their own poster. Each one shows the respective member staring sensually into the camera while she poses, with an aesthetic overlay of cracked glass.

The posters were shared on Twitter overnight, reconfirming that ‘Pink Venom’ will drop at 1pm KST (or 5am London time) on Friday August 19.

Have a look at all four of the new posters below:









The release of ‘Pink Venom’ was confirmed on Monday (August 8), when fans were given the option to pre-save it on Spotify and Apple Music. A few days earlier, BLACKPINK revealed the title and timeline for their hotly awaited second album, ‘Born Pink’, sharing a teaser video that ostensibly featured a snippet of ‘Pink Venom’.

As announced on Tuesday (August 9), BLACKPINK will release ‘Born Pink’ on September 16. According to their label, YG Entertainment, the title for the album – branded as a “comeback project” for BLACKPINK – “implies the identity” of the group, “which is never ordinary and will exude a fatal aura”.

The release of ‘Born Pink’ will be followed by an ambitious world tour, which is said will mark “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group”. The run will kick off in October with a pair of shows in Seoul, before rolling on with legs in North America, the UK and Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and Australia and New Zealand. See all the details for that tour here.

BLACKPINK released their first full-length effort, ‘THE ALBUM’, in October 2020. Confirmation of its follow-up came at the start of July, when YG announced that BLACKPINK were in the “final stages of recording a new album”.

The label asserted that the group’s new long-player would kickstart “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year”, teasing “a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music [that] has been prepared over a long period of time”. It’s implied that the album will be just one of several releases that BLACKPINK have planned for 2022.

One of those ancillary releases, a standalone single titled ‘Ready For Love’ – which came as part of their ongoing collaboration with PUBG Mobile – arrived last Friday (July 29). A clip for the single arrived just days after BLACKPINK performed a virtual show inside the mobile game on July 23 and 24.

Meanwhile, a music video being filmed for BLACKPINK’s new album campaign has been reported as YG’s most expensive production to date. Earlier this week, too, members of the group took to social media to commemorate their sixth anniversary, with Lisa declaring that “this year will be another BIG year” for them.