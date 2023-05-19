Hear a preview of BLACKPINK’s new song ‘The Girls’

BLACKPINK have released a teaser for their new song, ‘The Girls’.

BLACKPINK’s new song ‘The Girls’ will be released as part of the soundtrack for their mobile game, BLACKPINK The Game, which was officially released earlier this week.

The brand-new teaser features animated avatars of BLACKPINK from the game dancing along to a snippet of the song. “Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls,” they sing in the teaser, which ends with the words “coming soon”.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK The Game is developed by Takeone Company and features a management gameplay element, alongside puzzles, mini-games and other exclusive content. Learn more about the game here.

“Players will witness the never-seen-before sides of Blackpink in a variety of ways. We hope all fans around the world will be able to enjoy the game,” BLACKPINK’s label YG Entertainment said in a press release, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

In other BLACKPINK news, member Lisa recently collaborated with Taeyang of Big Bang on the song ‘Shoong!’, from his new mini-album ‘Down to Earth’.

Meanwhile, Jennie has seemingly teased an upcoming collaboration with The Weeknd. The K-pop idol had played what was described as a “special song” during the launch party for her new capsule collection for fashion brand Calvin Klein.

BLACKPINK also recently appeared on one of the final segments of Carpool Karaoke as part of the now-ended The Late Late Show with James Corden. During their appearance, the K-pop girl group sang hits by TLC, Spice Girls and more.