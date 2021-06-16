BLACKPINK to release new movie this August to celebrate fifth anniversary

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK are set to release a brand-new movie in celebration of their fifth anniversary.

The feature film, titled BLACKPINK The Movie, was announced earlier today (June 16) by the group’s agency YG Entertainment, per Korea JoongAng Daily. The movie will be part of the recently unveiled “4+1 PROJECT”, and will be released in over 100 countries worldwide. Exact dates and details have yet to be disclosed.

According Sports Kyunghyang, as translated by Soompi, the film will feature various segments that range from a special never-before-seen interview with the group to moments from their five-year-career. Moreover, the movie will also include five songs from the group’s past ‘The Show’ and ‘In Your Area (2018)’ concerts

BLACKPINK The Movie will be the South Korean girl group’s second movie to date, following the 2020 documentary film BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky that was released on Netflix.

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK members have been kept busy with individual projects. Rosé released her debut single album ‘R’ in March. The release sold half a million copies in April, making Rosé the first female soloist in South Korea to achieve the feat in 19 years. ‘R’ was certified platinum a month later.

Fellow member Lisa is also expected to unveil solo material this month, although no news has surfaced as of late. In May, the singer collaborated with iKON for their cover of the BLACKPINK song, ‘Pretty Savage’. A collaboration between Lisa and DJ Snake is reportedly on the way as well.

Meanwhile, Jisoo is set to star in Snowdrop, a South Korean television series set to air later this year, alongside Jung Hae-in (bets known for his role in Something In The Rain). On the other hand, Jennie made her solo debut in 2018 with ‘Solo’.