BLACKPINK look back on their career in trailer for ‘BLACKPINK The Movie’

BLACKPINK have unveiled the first trailer for their upcoming feature film BLACKPINK The Movie, in celebration of the group’s fifth anniversary.

The minute-long teaser, which was released yesterday (July 14), features snippets from past music videos, live performances and dance practices projected onto the walls of an empty room, with the members of BLACKPINK looking back on these moments.

Each of the group’s members can be heard speaking about their time as part of BLACKPINK, with leader Jennie saying: “Performing onstage is one of the best parts.” The trailer also included a portion of an interview with rapper Lisa crying as she expressed her gratitude to her fans.

BLACKPINK The Movie is a part of BLACKPINK’s forthcoming ‘4+1 PROJECT’ in celebration of the girl group’s upcoming fifth anniversary. The film is set to hit theatres in over 100 countries across the globe on August 4 and 8.

According a Sports Kyunghyang report, as translated by Soompi, the film will feature various segments that range from a special never-before-seen interview with the group to moments from their five-year-career. Moreover, the movie will also include five songs from the group’s past ‘The Show’ and ‘In Your Area (2018)’ concerts

BLACKPINK The Movie will be the South Korean girl group’s second movie to date, following the 2020 documentary film BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky that was released on Netflix.

Meanwhile, fellow BLACKPINK member Lisa is set to make her solo debut “this summer”, according to YG Entertainment. In its statement, the agency also confirmed that the singer would start filming a music video for an upcoming song sometime this week.

On the other hand, YG Entertainment previously confirmed that Rosé and Jennie were in Los Angeles to work on new music. Rosé was also recently photographed with singer Olivia Rodrigo, sparking rumours among fans of a potential collaboration.