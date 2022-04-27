BLACKPINK reportedly preparing to release new music “as early as June”

BLACKPINK are reportedly set to release new music later this year.

According to industry officials consulted by media outlet Sports Donga, BLACKPINK are set to release a new album “as early as June,” per Soompi‘s translation. However, neither YG Entertainment or the group themselves have confirmed the news at the time of writing.

The possibility of a BLACKPINK comeback this year was also previously teased by member Jennie during her guest appearance on the YouTube channel The Game Caterers last March. “BLACKPINK is also making a comeback soon,” the singer teased at the time. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but since I’m the only [BLACKPINK member] here, I’ll just say it. Please look forward to it. Thank you very much.”

If confirmed, BLACKPINK’s forthcoming project will mark the first new music from the girl group in over a year and a half. Their most recent release as a group was their first studio album ‘THE ALBUM’, which had dropped in October 2020 alongside its lead single ‘Lovesick Girls’.

In 2021, members Rosé and Lisa embarked on their solo careers, and released their debut single albums in March and September respectively. Meanwhile, vocalist Jisoo took on her first-ever leading role in the historical-romance K-drama Snowdrop.

Back in February, Blinks (BLACKPINK’s official fanbase) voiced their dissatisfaction with YG Entertainment’s decision to release new merchandise instead of music after the agency announced the release of BLACKPINK’s ‘2022 Welcoming Collection’.

A number of Blinks had called for a boycott of the release, while others decided to voice their displeasure by reporting the agency’s Twitter account. Several fans also tweeted the phrase “No music, no money” in response.