BLACKPINK to share special single ‘Ready For Love’ at upcoming PUBG concert ‘THE VIRTUAL’

BLACKPINK are due to unveil a new special single titled ‘Ready For Love’, to be released at the upcoming PUBG in-game concert ‘THE VIRTUAL’.

YG Entertainment issued an official statement to South Korean publication OSEN on July 22, where it announced the launch of ‘BLACKPINK X PUBG Mobile 2022 In-Game Concert: [THE VIRTUAL]’ as part of the girl group’s partnership with the mobile game, to be launched sequentially across the globe.

In conjunction with the launch of BLACKPINK’s virtual PUBG concert, the K-pop quartet are slated to unveil a brand-new special single titled ‘Ready For Love’ to be performed by BLACKPINK’s in-game avatars during the concert. The group’s “mega hit parade” will also be unveiled for the first time at ‘THE VIRTUAL’.

Advertisement

“The charming pop song has a cool drop in the chorus that breaks the static flow of its lyrical, piano instrumental,” wrote YG Entertainment in its statement, as a teaser for the new track.

The concert’s first iteration will be its South Korean one, to be held across two days – July 23 and 24 from 2pm to 4pm KST and 8pm to 10pm KST respectively. They will then be made available for all-day replays the following weekend on July 30 and 31.

While not an official music release, ‘Ready For Love’ will mark the K-pop group’s first music together since their last full-length effort ‘THE ALBUM’ dropped in October 2020, which featured the lead single ‘How You Like That’.

However, news of the special track’s release comes shortly after YG Entertainment announced BLACKPINK’s plans to release new music in August. A sprawling global tour, touted by YG as “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group”, is also on the cards for later in 2022.

At the time of announcement, the K-pop quartet were in the “final stages of recording a new album”, which would kickstart “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year”.