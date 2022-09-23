BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment is holding auditions in Singapore

YG Entertainment, the agency that houses BLACKPINK, is holding auditions in Singapore as part of a global talent search.

Applicants from age 10 to 19 are welcome to audition, with consent from a parent or guardian required for those under 14. Applicants can only select one category from music, dance and rap for their audition according to the announcement on YG Entertainment’s website, which also states that those chosen to audition will be informed via email ahead of the auditions.

The auditions will be held from November 8 to 11 at Orchard Central, with a second round set to take place at the same venue on November 25 and 26.

Previous global talent auditions have been held in Malaysia, the US and Japan among other countries so far this year.

BLACKPINK’s sophomore album ‘Born Pink’ was released on September 16, arriving two years after the release of the group’s debut studio album, ‘The Album’. According to YG Entertainment, the title for the album “implies the identity” of the group, “which is never ordinary and will exude a fatal aura”.

The eight-track record features ‘Pink Venom’, which was pre-released ahead of the album in August; and ‘Ready For Love’, which the group premiered at a virtual concert in collaboration with PUBG Mobile.

The sophomore record also sees members Rosé and Jisoo receive songwriting credits for ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’. Notably, this marks the second time that Jisoo has received a writing credit for a song, after being credited alongside Jennie as a writer for the 2020 track ‘Lovesick Girls’.