BLACKPINK’s Rosé sets new YouTube record with ‘On The Ground’

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has set a new YouTube record with her video for ‘On The Ground’.

The Korean-Australian singer has set the record for the most YouTube views in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist, garnering 41.6million views with ‘On The Ground’, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

The BLACKPINK member broke the decade-long record set by PSY back in 2012 for his ‘Gangnam Style’ video, which was viewed 36million times in its first 24 hours. The music video for ‘On The Ground’ has also set the record for the most concurrent YouTube viewers.

Watch the video here:

‘On The Ground’ is the lead single of Rosé’s first-ever single album ‘R’, which was released on March 12. The project also featured another track called ‘Gone’, which she debuted live during BLACKPINK’s online concert The Show in January.

At a press conference for the album’s release, Rosé said that she had a lot of input while making her debut solo project, from the cover art to songwriting. “Since our fans have waited for it for such a long time, I wanted it to be satisfying,” she said, per Korea Herald. “I attended a lot of meetings to convey my opinions for the album, from its cover design to my first song writing.”

Earlier today (March 17), the singer appeared solo for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a performance of ‘On The Ground’. Last year, Rosé appeared on the show alongside her fellow BLACKPINK members to perform their hit 2020 song ‘How You Like That’.