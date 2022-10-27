Blaster Silonga announces Philippines tour in support of new album

Blaster Silonga – simply known now as BLASTER – has announced a tour of the Philippines in support of his debut album ‘My Kosmik Island Disk’.

The 12-date tour of the Philippines will kick off this November 4 at the 70’s Bistro in Anonas, Quezon City, taking him to Manila, Makati, Pasig and more before concluding on December 18 at the Alpas-Bacnotan in La Union. BLASTER has promised additional dates will be announced in the near future, noting that the tour will see him performing tracks from his album.

Ticketing details are set to be released soon.

BLASTER previewed ‘My Kosmik Island Disk’ with the singles ‘Nararararamdaman’ on August 8 and ‘O Kay Ganda’ on September 21 ahead of the album’s launch on October 8. His previous solo releases came in December 2021 with the Christmas-themed solo track, ‘Pasko’y Hindi Na Masaya’ (‘Christmas is No Longer Happy’) and his Japanese-language debut single ‘Disko Forever’ in September last year.

In an interview with NME ahead of his album’s release, BLASTER shared that the album tackled “some cosmic themes”, adding, “It’s not just the songwriting, but the music itself as well. It’s inspired by mecha anime such as Neon Genesis Evangelion and space movies because I’m a fan of the sci-fi genre.”

He also said of the record, “It’s gonna be a really, really personal and selfish album. It’s gonna be that album where I’m just talking about my personal experiences. The title is inspired by BBC Radio’s segment called ‘Desert Island Discs’. In that segment, their guests are asked which eight songs they would bring with them to a desert island.

“So similarly, for me, what are the essential songs that I will bring with me if I get stuck on a cosmic island? That’s basically the theme of the album.

BLASTER’s ‘My Kosmik Island’ tour dates so far are:

November 4 – 70’s Bistro, Anonas, Quezon City

November 9 – Ayala Malls, Centrio, Cagayan de Oro

November 11 – Take Over, Xavierville Ave, Quezon City

November 26 – Marikina Sports Centre, Marikina City

November 26 – Saguijo, San Antonio, Makati

November 27 – Ayala Malls-Manila Bay, Metro Manila

December 2 – Katipuneros, Dasmarinas Cavite

December 4 – Imagin, Concepcion 1, Marikina

December 9 – 12 Monkeys, Estancia Ortigas, Pasig

December 10 – Dirty Kitchen, Diliman, Quezon City

December 15 – Robinsons Starmills, Pampanga

December 18 – Alpas, Bacnotan, La Union