Blaster Silonga, ena mori, One Click Straight and more to perform at Indie Manila Live

Indie Manila’s live gig series is set to make its comeback with an upcoming concert featuring IV Of Spades‘ Blaster Silonga, ena mori, One Click Straight and more.

The showcase, Indie Manila’s first live event in two years, will be staged at the saGuijo Cafe on April 9. Joining the aforementioned acts are Silonga’s pop-rock band Blaster and the Celestial Klownz, neo-soul group Conscious and the Goodness, singer-songwriter Elise Huang and alt-pop band Juicebox.

Here’s the FULL LINEUP of Indie Manila's first-ever gig in two years!ena moriConscious & The GoodnessBlaster Silonga… Posted by saGuijo Cafe + Bar Events on Friday, March 25, 2022

Advertisement

Indie Manila Live attendees will be required to bring their vaccination cards and wear face masks throughout the show. Tickets are on sale for P500 on their website in limited quantities. Those who purchase passes online will also get a free limited edition tote bag.

Prior to this gig, ena mori first graced the live stage this year with her performance on the Wish 107.5 Bus, which premiered earlier this month. In February, she released her latest single ‘Vivid’, which will be part of her upcoming 12-track album.

One Click Straight also dropped a brand-new track last February called ‘Lilo’. Meanwhile, Silonga recently went solo with the release of his singles ‘Disko Forever’ in Japanese and Tagalog versions and the Christmas anthem ‘Pasko’y Hindi Na Masaya’.

In other news, Blaster Silonga’s IV Of Spades bandmate Badjao De Castro recently debuted ‘Sensitive Sun’, the first track from his new band, Party Pace. Besides Badjao De Castro, Party Pace also includes Raymund Marasigan, better known as the frontman of Sandwich alongside Chicosci bass player Eco Del Rio and guitarist John Apura.

The lineup for Indie Manila is:

ena mori

Conscious & The Goodness

Blaster Silonga and the Celestial Klownz

One Click Straight

Elise Huang

Juicebox