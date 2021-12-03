Blaster Silonga shares Christmas-themed solo track, ‘Pasko’y Hindi Na Masaya’

IV of Spades guitarist Blaster Silonga has shared a Christmas-themed solo track, ‘Pasko’y Hindi Na Masaya’ (‘Christmas is No Longer Happy’).

The dreamy track uploaded on major streaming services via his label Island Records Philippines on Friday (December 3), arriving just in time for the festive season.

Co-produced by Celestial Klowns drummer Max Cinco, the poignant track is awash with old-school sounds, from its ’70s-styled synths to groovy psychedelic rock beats, not to mention festive bells.

Listen to ‘Pasko’y Hindi Na Masaya’ below.

This is Silonga’s second solo release under the mononym Blaster after dropping the debut single ‘Disko Forever’ in September. The single was sung entirely in Japanese and was accompanied by an era-appropriate music video.

In late October, Silonga shared the Tagalog version of ‘Disko Forever’ and revealed he had recorded demos for other upcoming solo singles, including a track titled ‘Nararamdaman’.

With ‘Pasko’y Hindi Na Masaya’ and ‘Disko Forever’, Silonga is the second IV of Spades member to launch a solo career. Earlier this year, Zild Benitez released his sophomore album ‘Huminga’.

Earlier this week, IV Of Spades – who have been on hiatus since August 2020 – clinched the Best Rock Recording prize at the 34th Awit Awards for the single ‘Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)’.