Blaster Silonga shares Tagalog version of debut solo single ‘Disko Forever’

Filipino musician Blaster Silonga has shared a Tagalog version of his solo single ‘Disko Forever’.

The IV Of Spades guitarist released the new version on Friday (October 29) via Island Records Philippines.

Combining elements of bedroom electronica and funk, ‘Disko Forever’ was initially released, sung entirely in Japanese, in late September as Silonga’s first solo release under the mononym Blaster.

Listen to the Tagalog version of ‘Disko Forever’ below.

Silonga was backed by the band The Celestial Klowns – guitarist Dan Martel Tañedo, bassist Dave Jazz Silonga, and drummer Max Cinco – in the retro video for the Japanese version of ‘Disko Forever’, which was directed by raliug. A new music video for ‘Disko Forever’ will also be released the night of Wednesday, November 8.

According to a press release, besides ‘Disko Forever’, Silonga has recorded demos for other imminent solo releases, including a song called ‘Nararamdaman’.

The 21-year-old Silonga, who draws inspiration from genres such as art rock, Krautrock, and Japanese city pop, has also cited the likes of Radiohead and David Bowie as experimental influences.

‘Disko Forever’ makes Silonga the second IV Of Spades member to have launched solo material. In April, Zild Benitez launched his sophomore album ‘Huminga’.

IV Of Spades – which also includes drummer Badjao De Castro – announced they would be taking a hiatus in August 2020.