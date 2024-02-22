Bleachers drop romantic new single ‘Me Before You’

Bleachers have released their new single ‘Me Before You’.

The New Jersey band are due to release their upcoming self-titled album, which is scheduled for March 8 via Dirty Hit. So far, they’ve shared the singles ‘Modern Girl‘, ‘Alma Mater‘ and ‘Tiny Moves‘.

Now, Bleachers have shared their final teaser in the form of their new song, ‘Me Before You’. The romantic ballad sees frontman Jack Antonoff reflect on life before meeting his new love, singing: “Scared to start and my face betrays me / Gotta get out before the heart starts shakin’ / That was me before you.”

Listen to the new track below:

Antonoff recently shared he was the producer behind the soundtrack of Apple TV+ show The New Look, unveiling a star-studded roster of guests including Beabadoobee, Nick Cave and Perfume Genius. So far, covers from Florence + The Machine, The 1975 and Lana Del Rey have been revealed.

Bleachers will also be touring the UK soon – check out dates below and get tickets here:

MARCH 2024

19 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

20 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

22 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

23 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

25 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

27 – Kingston, Pryzm

In 2021, NME spoke to Antonoff about their record ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night‘, where he discussed the record’s themes about “wanting to hold joy, and not understanding why you fucking can’t.

“Not understanding if it’s cultural, if it’s things I’ve been through, whether it’s Jewish things,” he continued. “Is it the loss I’ve been through? I don’t know. That became the idea of those songs, and looking at myself through the lens of my family and the people that I love. All these people are struggling and I’m struggling, and… why? Why, why, why? It’s not about answering the question, it’s about posing it.”

NME reviewed the album then, praising it in a four-star review: “What if we do escape, break free, get everything we want? What will life be like if there isn’t that push and pull of sadness and desperation drawing us out of constant happiness? As he puts it on ‘Stop Making This Hurt’: “If we take the sadness out of Saturday night, I wonder what we’ll be left with / Anything worth the fight?”

“Antonoff has often described his songwriting as a way to figure things out, and that line feels like a Eureka moment. We need that tension to make the highs remarkable and the good stuff important. Plus: without it, we couldn’t get records as good as this taking us on that journey.”

In other news, Antonoff called Kanye West a “little cry baby bitch” upon learning ‘Vultures’ was supposed to drop on the same day as Bleachers’ album.