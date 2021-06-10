Bleachers share pulsing new track ‘How Dare You Want More’

Bleachers have released their new track ‘How Dare You Want More’ – you can listen to it below.

The Jack Antonoff-fronted band debuted the track, which leans heavily into US classic rock, last month during a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Now giving the song an official release, it comes ahead of their new album ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’, and follows previous singles ‘Stop Making This Hurt’, ’45’ and ‘Chinatown’ featuring Bruce Springsteen.

Speaking on the new release, Antonoff said: “Over the past few years i found out things about my family that challenged some of the myths of our structure. I’ve felt rage, fear, darkness etc around it, but at the end of the day what i am left with is that everybody wants a little more and going out there and trying to get it is something that can produce a lot of shame in people.

“So … how dare you want more? How dare you go out and get what you want? How do you ask for it when you’re not sure if you even deserve it? It’s an easy song to write about the people in my life and the hardest thing to do to oneself.”

“This one is the band on fire,” he continued. “Testing the boundaries of how close we can get to the edge without falling off. This recording could not have happened with any other group of people and its the direct sound of all the time we’ve spent on the road and how we’ve learned to know what each other is going to do. The band is carrying me through.”

Listen to ‘How Dare You Want More’ below:

The new track is accompanied by a live performance video directed by Bill Benz. You can watch it below.

‘Take the Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’ will be released via RCA Records on July 30 – pre-order it here.

Meanwhile, Antonoff has discussed how he technically broke the law while filming the video for ‘Chinatown’.

The music video showed the pair hitting the road in a classic convertible. However, Antonoff has since revealed that the scenes of the pair on the open road weren’t technically filmed within in the law.

Speaking on The Tonight Show, he revealed that his license had technically expired at the time of filming. “I broke the law”, the singer proudly admitted.

Elsewhere in the interview, Antonoff opened up on working with Taylor Swift throughout the pandemic. He produced ‘Folklore’, her 2020 record which received album of the year at the Grammys.