Bleu Clair and Teza Sumendra release new single, ‘Hyperspace’

Indonesian house producer and DJ Bleu Clair has released his latest single, ‘Hyperspace’ which features singer-songwriter Teza Sumendra.

The track was released on major streaming platforms on Friday (November 19), marking the first time the two Indonesian musicians have worked together.

‘Hyperspace’ is an upbeat deep house track that melds Bleu Clair’s signature mix of dreamy synths and short bursts of bass with Teza Sumendra’s sultry vocals.

Listen to ‘Hyperspace’ below.

‘Hyperspace’ marks Bleu Clair’s ninth single of the year, following hits like ‘Green Light’ with AC Slater and Kate Wild, and ‘Disco Tool’ with Matroda.

It also serves as the first taste of new music from the Indonesian producer since wrapping up his debut US tour this month, where he became the first Indonesian artist to perform at Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas.

Bleu Clair is also known for his collaboration with Martin Garrix’s side project Ytram, resulting in the duo’s 2020 single ‘Make You Mine’.

‘Hyperspace’ is Teza Sumendra’s third track of the year, following ‘Rekreasi’ in January and ‘Forever’ in July. Both tracks formed a suspenseful two-part music video series in which a woman wakes up to find that her live-in partner might be an impostor, and becomes threatening.

Teza Sumendra made his debut in 2014 with the single ‘Come Closer’, followed by his self-titled debut album in 2015.