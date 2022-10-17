Blink-182: fans react as tickets for world reunion tour with Tom DeLonge go on sale

Blink-182 fans have reacted after tickets for their 2023 and 2024 world reunion tour with Tom DeLonge went on sale.

On Tuesday (October 11), it was revealed that the band had reunited with their founding singer and guitarist to release new music and embark on a huge world tour. The trio then released the single ‘Edging’ on Friday (October 14), with a full album also in the works and due out next year.

The tour kicks off with Blink’s first ever gigs in Latin America next March (with support from Wallows), before they hit North America in May with Turnstile in tow.

A UK and European tour with support from The Story So Far will then begin in September 2023 before the tour wraps up in Australia and New Zealand in early 2024.

Tickets for all shows went on sale at 10am today (October 17), and fans have been reacting with jubilation and despair after attempts to grab tickets.

You can purchase any remaining tickets here (UK) and here (North America), and see the full list of tour dates at the bottom of the page.

Me trying to carry on with my Monday morning after failing to get Blink 182 tickets pic.twitter.com/ua3CAR2PKn — Betsi (@betsizzle_) October 17, 2022

WHY WAS IT EASIER TO GET HARRY TICKETS THAN BLINK TICKETS 😡 — lucija is emotions 😶‍🌫️ (@wastedheartmuke) October 17, 2022

Somehow got standing blink tickets. Buzztits pic.twitter.com/gC2ckT1z5l — just arrabella (@__juststfu) October 17, 2022

I was frantically trying to get blink 182 tickets for almost an hour and @O2 Priority saved the day 😭✨ pic.twitter.com/DlpE4V8XkM — 𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧 𝐢 ✨ (@KelliGallacher) October 17, 2022

Missing out on Blink 182 tickets has already ruined my week pic.twitter.com/D4XPVniW2k — Jack Roles (@JackRoles) October 17, 2022

Right I’m gonna spend the next full year crying that I couldn’t get Blink 182 tickets — Spooky kid🧛🏻‍♂️🎃 (@Faqneckdeepm8t) October 17, 2022

YESSSSSS BLINK TICKETS SECURED @blink182 SEE YOU IN MANCHESTER 🥲 — Laura🐧 (@LauraSparklex) October 17, 2022

WE FUCKING GOT BLINK-182 TICKETS!!!!! — Princess Peach 🍑 (@emilyispoo) October 17, 2022

LATIN AMERICA

+With Support from Wallows

March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos+

March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes+

April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA

NORTH AMERICA

*With Support from Turnstile

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena*

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

May 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Music Festival

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Bank of California Stadium*

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena*

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center*

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Jun 39 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena*

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

UK/Europe

^With Support from The Story So Far

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro^

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena^

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena^

Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis^

Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena^

Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena^

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena^

Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum^

Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena^

Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena^

Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena^

Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle^

Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena^

Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre^

Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi^

Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena^

Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome^

Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena^

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2^

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND (2024)

!With Support from Rise Against

Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena!

Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena!

Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena!

After the announcement of the reunion tour, Matt Skiba responded to Tom DeLonge’s note thanking him for keeping Blink-182 “thriving”, after the band returned to its original line-up, making Skiba “truly happy”.

The Alkaline Trio vocalist joined the band in 2015 as a replacement for DeLonge who left “to change the world for my kids”. DeLonge also left Blink in 2005 to focus on his other band, Angels & Airwaves, which was an additional project to his 2001-formed side group Box Car Racer.

Skiba, who has played in Blink for the past seven years, congratulated the trio on its reformation. He wrote in a message posted to Instagram: “I’m sure there’s a joke in here about releases and happy endings I’m missing but I am truly grateful for my time with blink and I am truly happy you guys are a band and a family again.”

Meanwhile, DeLonge has said that Blink-182‘s forthcoming album contains some of the “most progressive” music of their career so far.