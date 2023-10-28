Blink-182 just played a show at Denny’s

Blink-182 threw a surprise show at the unlikeliest of locations this week (October 26): the Long Island, California branch of Denny’s. Watch the footage below.

The US chain of 24-hour diners may not match up to the arenas the band are used to, but their one-song performance was in fact a reference to the well-known meme of the Houston metalcore band Live Without playing the same restaurant.

“What the fuck is up, Denny’s,” shouted bassist Mark Hoppus, quoting the Live Without frontman. The footage shows a pretty packed room jumping, throwing limbs and screaming along to the band’s performance.

They played ‘Anthem Part 3’, a song from their new album ‘One More Time…’, which was released on October 20. It is the first album the band have made since singer Tom DeLonge rejoined the lineup last year, having previously departed in 2015.

It has been a busy few weeks for Blink-182: after releasing their ninth album last week, the band have since surprised fans with two bonus songs, ‘See You’ and ‘Cut Me Off’, which will now appear on the digital-only version of the record.

In a three-star review of ‘One More Time…’, NME’s Emma Wilkes wrote: “Although they’re not exactly revolutionising pop punk, this was likely never the goal. Chances are, the fans just want the old Blink back anyway, and in 2023, they’re just as fun as ever.”

Meanwhile, Blink recently announced a North American headline tour for 2024.

The band embarked on a run of comeback shows in the US, Canada, Europe and the UK this year and are set to play some rescheduled gigs in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin next summer.

NME attended their show at London’s The O2, writing in a four-star review: “this is a tight, endlessly fun comeback offering a well-needed moment of respite in a rather gloomy climate.”

At their show in Manchester, drummer Travis Barker suffered a gruesome hand injury. Barker had previously shared that he had suffered an episode of severe nerve pain (trigeminal neuralgia), as well as a COVID infection and root canal treatment.