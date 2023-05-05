Blink-182 kick off reunion headline tour and air Matt Skiba era songs

Blink-182 kicked off their 2023 reunion headline tour in St. Paul, Minnesota last night (May 4) where the band performed a career-spanning set that included Matt Skiba-era songs.

The band reunited at the Xcel Energy Center with their classic line-up — Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker — for the opening night of their world tour, which featured a 25-song setlist.

The pop-punk icons were initially scheduled to debut their reunited line-up in March, but were forced to postpone after drummer Barker suffered repeated injuries to his finger. The band then returned to the stage for a surprise performance at last month’s Coachella festival.

Blink performed classics like ‘All The Small Things’ and ‘What’s My Age Again’ and also revived fan favourites like ‘Up All Night’ (for the first time since 2016, via Setlist.fm) and ‘Ghost On The Dance Floor’ (for the first time since 2014).

The setlist also featured two songs from Matt Skiba-era Blink-182 — ‘Cynical’ and ‘Bored To Death’ — from their 2016 album ‘California‘.

In October last year, the Alkaline Trio vocalist – who joined the band in 2015 as a replacement for DeLonge – said he was “truly happy” for Blink’s reunion with DeLonge.

“I am truly grateful for my time with blink and I am truly happy you guys are a band and a family again,” he wrote in a social post.

Check out the full Blink-182 opening night setlist and find footage below.

1. ‘Anthem Part Two’

2. ‘The Rock Show’

3. ‘Family Reunion’

4. ‘Man Overboard’

5. ‘Feeling This’

6. ‘Reckless Abandon’

7. ‘Dysentery Gary’

8. ‘Up All Night’

9. ‘Dumpweed’

10. ‘EDGING’

11. ‘Aliens Exist’

12. ‘Cynical’

13. ‘Don’t Leave Me’

14. ‘Happy Holidays, You Bastard’

15. ‘Stay Together for the Kids’

16. ‘Always’

17. ‘Down’

18. ‘Bored To Death’

19. ‘I Miss You’

20. ‘Adam’s Song’

21. ‘Ghost On The Dancefloor’

22. ‘What’s My Age Again?’

23. ‘First Date’

24. ‘All The Small Things’

25. ‘Dammit’

In July last year, Skiba said that he didn’t know if he was still a part of Blink-182, who joined when DeLonge left “to change the world for my kids”. DeLonge then hinted that DeLonge had rejoined the group last summer.

The three members met up prior to Hoppus beginning chemotherapy treatment in 2021 after he was diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. He told fans in September 2021 that he was cancer-free.

Blink 182’s most recent album, ‘Nine’, came out in 2019, the second record to feature Skiba after ‘California’.

Last month, Barker told fans their new record would be finished before they head out on tour. So far they have released just one new single, ‘Edging’.

Find the remaining Blink-182 tour dates below.

NORTH AMERICA

*With support from Turnstile

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena*

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

May 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Music Festival

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Bank of California Stadium*

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena*

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center*

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Jun 39 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena*

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

UK/Europe

^With support from The Story So Far

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro^

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena^

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena^

Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis^

Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena^

Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena^

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena^

Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum^

Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena^

Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena^

Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena^

Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle^

Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena^

Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre^

Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi^

Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena^

Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome^

Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena^

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2^

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND (2024)

!With support from Rise Against

Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena!

Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena!

Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena!