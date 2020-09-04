Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus features on McFly’s new single ‘Growing Up’

McFly have shared a brand new song featuring Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus – listen to ‘Growing Up’ below.

The track will feature on the band’s upcoming comeback album ‘Young Dumb Thrills’, which is set to arrive on November 13.

The joyous new track follows McFly’s recent comeback, with the band signing their first record deal in a decade back in July.

The band previously formed a supergroup with Busted called McBusted. Listen to new song ‘Growing Up’ below.

Back in May, Mark Hoppus revealed that he has been recording new Blink-182 material during lockdown. “Upcoming recording is happening as we speak. It was new Blink, not Simple Creatures or anything else,” he said on a livestream.

A long-awaited EP from the band is also in the works, which Hoppus said last year would feature Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams, and said he hoped would be released “by the end of summer”.

Simple Creatures, the band Hoppus shares with All Time Low vocalist Alex Gaskarth, are also working on new music in quarantine. Speaking to NME earlier this summer, Gaskarth said that the pair “won’t be [recording] in person but we’re sending ideas back and forth and we’re always talking about what the next steps are for Simple Creatures. It’s in the works.”

New Blink-182 music would follow the band’s 2019 album ‘Nine’. In a four-star review of the album, NME said there was “no room for nostalgia with Blink 2.0,” adding: “There may be no joke songs this time around, but the grinning, reckless abandon of ‘Generational Divide’ is sure to put a smile on the face of the most cynical of fans. “‘Nine’ sees Blink back at their very best.

Last month, the band shared a new song called ‘Quarantine’.