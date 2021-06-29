Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus shares update after confirming cancer diagnosis

Mark Hoppus has given fans an update on his health after sharing the news of his cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment.

The Blink-182 member posted a statement on social media last week (June 23), writing: “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.”

He continued: “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and friends to get me through this.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

On Sunday (June 27) Hoppus participated in a virtual game of ‘Blinko’ bingo on Twitch, where he opened up further about his current condition (via Absolute Radio).

“How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday,” Hoppus explained. “Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better – I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven’t felt like I was going to throw up today, so we’ll take it as a win.”

The musician went on to thank one fan for their “kind wish of a speedy recovery”, adding: “We’re doing this.”

Hoppus added: “On good days, I go do stuff. I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I’d left my house in like… five days pretty much. But this round of chemo I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs.

“I didn’t just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did the rest, the past couple of rounds.”

He later explained that he “can’t go anywhere right now” due to his course of chemotherapy. “I wanted to go to the Dodgers last night – I can’t. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant – I can’t,” Hoppus said.

“My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. That’s alright, I’ll take it.”

Following Hoppus’ initial statement, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge voiced their support for their friend.

“Mark is my brother and I love and support him,” Barker said. “I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”

DeLonge, who left Blink-182 in 2015, explained that he had been aware of Hoppus’ cancer diagnosis “for a while” and hailed his former bandmate as “a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart”.