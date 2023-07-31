Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge celebrates being right about aliens as US Congress namedrop him

Blink-182‘s Tom DeLonge has celebrated being correct about aliens existing with fans congratulating his achievement.

In 2019, the US Navy confirmed three videos of UFOs that Delonge’s company – To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science – had been made public. Last Wednesday (July 26) the House Oversight subcommittee on national security hosted hearings on UFOs, also known as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs).

Witnesses and whistleblowers such as former intelligence officer David Grusch and former Navy pilots David Fravor and Ryan Graves testified about seeing aliens. The Blink-182 guitarist then tool to Instagram to post a photo that read: “Tom was right, aliens f**king exist.”

The caption of the post read: “The UFO Hearings today made history. I am so proud of the three witnesses today that blew the lid off the UFO secrecy that has been intact for decades. Graves, Fravor and Grusch are HEROES. I appreciated the shout-out during the hearing, but so many were involved with @tothestars.media to make this happen.”

Recently speaking to The Independent about the transparency of UFOs, Delonge said: “Everything that is happening right now is 100 per cent because of To The Stars. I mean, I’ve known this, and my guys know this … we really feel, in our company, we’ve really changed the course of the world.”

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement of Fravor name dropping the guitarist with one user saying: “I used to have a friend that would say that Tom DeLonge being into aliens was something you would only hear out of a movie. And she was so right [because] this movie just got to the good part where the guy who’s nuts is actually not nuts and is the one who was right all along.”

Another user shared: “Said it before and will again. It’s truly awesome that our government was forced to admit the existence of UFOs by the dude who wrote ‘Dysentery Gary’.”

Previously speaking to NME, Delonge, who had executively-produced Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigations for The History Channel, shared: “That’ll include multiple TV series, multiple films and a bunch of stuff people haven’t even seen. It’ll also include the UFO videos that I brought out with The New York Times that were declassified. This is what I’ve been building over the last 10 years.”

Earlier this year, Muse frotman Matt Bellamy revealed that the guitarist had invited him to go alien hunting.

Bellamy explained: “I’ve hung out with him, and I’ve really pushed him. Apparently there’s a warehouse in Vegas holding some weird alien shit that he’s going to take me to one day. I’m holding him to it, and everytime I see him, he says he ‘can’t do it this week, maybe next week.’”

“‘Come on, take me there’,” he continued. “He’s got some bold claims.”

In other news, Delonge recently teased Blink-182’s upcoming LP – telling fans that it is set to be their “best album” yet.

“I still think we’re writing our best songs. I think our album coming out is probably our best album we’ve ever made,” he began, going on to reflect on their recent US live shows.

The forthcoming LP will be the first full-length release from the classic line-up – DeLonge, Barker and Mark Hoppus – since their reunion last year.

Having wrapped up the North American leg of the tour earlier this month, Blink-182 are set to kick off their UK run of live shows later this year. This will start in Glasgow, with two back-to-back performances at the OVO Hydro arena on September 1 and 2, before making stops in cities including London, Birmingham and Manchester. You can find remaining tickets here.