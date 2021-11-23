Bloc Party return with new song ‘Traps’ and announce sixth album ‘Alpha Games’

Bloc Party have returned with ‘Traps’, their first new music in five years, and with it have shared details of a new album and UK/European tour.

‘Traps’ is the first taste of ‘Alpha Games’, the band’s follow up to 2016’s ‘Hymns’, which is released on April 29, 2022.

The single is a frenetic affair that recalls the post-punk urgency of their 2005 debut ‘Silent Alarm’. In a statement, frontman Kele Okereke explained why they chose to lead with it.

“From the moment we wrote ‘Traps’, we knew it had to be the first thing people heard from this album; playing it in soundchecks on our last tour before it was finished and hearing how it sounded in those big rooms and outdoors,” he said.

You can pre-order/pre-save/pre-add ‘Alpha Games’ here.