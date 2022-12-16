Block B reunite for first live performance as a full group in four years

K-pop boy group Block B reunited for a special live performance, their first as a full group in four years, at a concert hosted by Republic of Korea Marine Corps.

The boy group – comprised of members Zico, Taeil, B-Bomb, Jaehyo, U-Kwon, Parkkyung and P.O – performed at the 28th Republic of Korea Marine Corps Music Concert, which took place at Seoul’s COEX Artium Hall on December 14. Member P.O, who is currently serving with the Marine Corps, also hosted the concert and performed with the group in his military uniform.

During their set, Block B performed hit songs ‘Her’, ‘Yesterday’, ‘Very Good’ and ‘Shall We Dance’. This marked Block B’s first performance as a full unit since their ‘Blockbuster [Montage]’ concert in 2018, their last live performance before going on indefinite hiatus as the members completed their mandatory military service.

Excitement for Block B’s potential reunion arose when members Zico, Jaehyo and U-Kwon posted photos of the group gathered in KOZ Entertainment’s practice studio earlier this month on their Instagram Stories.

Member P.O later announced that the group was set to reunite onstage at the Republic of Korea Marine Corps Music Concert through a post on his official Instagram account.

Following their performance at the concert, members B-Bomb, U-Kwon and P.O took to social media to post about Block B’s much-anticipated reunion on-stage. Member P.O, in particular, expressed his gratitude towards his bandmates for the performance and the fans for watching the concert.

Prior to their much-anticipated reunion stage, Block B went viral on TikTok last year when their 2012 hit ‘NalinA’ trended on the social media platform thanks to the “Spit In My Mouth” trend and the “How Hard Did Puberty Hit You?” challenges. The song’s instrumental was featured in over 700,000 videos during that year, according to Allkpop.