Block B goes viral on TikTok thanks to their decade-old song ‘NalinA’

Although the members of Block B are busy with active military service, the group recently went viral thanks to TikTok.

The group’s 2012 hit ‘NalinA’ has been making the rounds on the social media platform thanks to the “Spit In My Mouth” trend and the “How Hard Did Puberty Hit You?” challenge. As of writing, the song’s instrumental has been featured in over 700,000 videos, according to Allkpop.

Thanks to their newfound online fame, the track has become the group’s most popular song on Spotify, as of writing, with over 7million streams so far. The song’s virality has also led to Block B reappearing on the Gaon Social Chart, despite not having performed as a group since 2018.

Prior to its sudden social media fame, ‘NalinA’ was Block B’s first hit song. The track peaked at number 11 on the Gaon Digital chart and number three on the Billboard US World chart, and remains the group’s highest-peaking song on the latter.

‘Nalina’ was also the first song rapper and group member Zico produced for Block B. In a 2018 episode of KBS2TV’s Joy Of Conversation, Zico explained that the song was produced out of a need to survive. “We couldn’t find a song that embodied the color of Block B, so out of survival, I started composing,” Zico explained, as translated by Soompi. “I composed so I could live.”

