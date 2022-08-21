Blondie, Mac DeMarco and more for first Band Shirt Day fundraiser

Blondie, Mac DeMarco and Tori Amos are among the artists set to take part in the first ever Band Shirt Day next month.

The new fundraising event will hold its first edition on September 16, bringing artists together to donate proceeds from their merchandise sales to charities of their choice.

Other artists taking part include King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, with charities chosen including Children of Ukraine, MusiCares and Planned Parenthood.

Advertisement

A statement on the event’s website reads: “Band Shirt Day is a global fundraising initiative, where artists come together for a single day to sell merchandise on their official sales channels and donate proceeds to charitable organisations of their choice.”

For a full list of participating artists and their charities, head here.

Elsewhere, Blondie recently released a rediscovered home recording of a song called ‘Mr Sightseer’. The unearthed home recording from 1978 had previously never made it out of the band’s bedroom but has now been newly mastered by Michael Graves for the band’s first ever authorised and in-depth box set archive, ‘Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982’.

‘Mr Sightseer’ serves as the B-side to the box set’s other recently rediscovered rarity, Blondie’s cover of The Doors’ ‘Moonlight Drive’.

A press release states: “At the time of recording in 1978, the addition of the TEAC TCA-43 four track reel-to-reel to [guitarist] Chris Stein and [singer] Debbie Harry’s home allowed the duo to chase every idea to its logistical or inconsequential conclusion.”