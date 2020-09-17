Blood Orange and 박혜진 Park Hye Jin join forces on new song ‘CALL ME (Freestyle)’

Dev Hynes‘ Blood Orange and producer 박혜진 Park Hye Jin have linked up to release a new track titled ‘CALL ME (Freestyle)’.

The song features Hynes’ signature vocals over a melody that interpolates Park’s 2018 track ‘Call Me’. An accompanying music video was also released, directed and self-shot by Hynes in early March of this year, as he rides around New York City at night time.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

The release of ‘CALL ME (Freestyle)’ follows Park’s second EP ‘How Can I’, which dropped earlier this year.

In a four-star review of the EP, NME said that it “reflects the range of emotions she’s experienced while DJing across the globe”.

“Considering it was made in what now seems like a parallel universe, ‘How Can I’ carries a sense of longing for when everything seemed a little more ‘normal’ in those anticipatory pre-lockdown days where we longed for festival season,” the review reads.

“Irrespective of the permanently changed world it’s now entering, Park Hye Jin’s second solo release demonstrates her confidence to create free from the confines of categorisation.”

Advertisement

As for Blood Orange, he recently appeared on The Avalanches‘ ‘We Will Always Love You‘ which is set to appear on the duo’s forthcoming album of the same name.