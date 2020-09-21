Blood Orange’s score for ‘We Are Who We Are’ to be officially released

Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes has shared details on the release of his original score for Luca Guadagnino’s miniseries We Are Who We Are.

We Are Who We Are premiered on HBO last week after the trailer was released in July. The eight-episode show stars Kid Cudi, Chloë Sevigny and Jack Dylan Grazer, among others.

The series score will be released on October 2 through Milan. It will feature 12 original compositions from Hynes, in addition to compositions from the late Julius Eastman and John Adams. We Are Who We Are marks Hynes’ first score for television, having scored for films in the past.

In addition to the score’s release, Milan will also release the We Are Who We Are soundtrack, which features tracks from Radiohead and Prince, as well as three live recordings from Blood Orange.

In related news, Blood Orange recently teamed up with 박혜진 Park Hye Jin to release the track ‘Call Me (Freestyle)‘.

The ‘We Are Who We Are (Original Series Score)’ tracklist is:

01. Devonté Hynes – ‘The Long Ride II’

02. Devonté Hynes – ‘Let Yourself Go I’

03. Devonté Hynes – ‘Let Yourself Go II’

04. Devonté Hynes – ‘The Last Day’

05. Devonté Hynes – ‘Fraser’s Bedroom’

06. Devonté Hynes – ‘He Just Left’

07. Devonté Hynes – ‘Notte Transfigurata I’

08. Devonté Hynes – ‘The Long Ride I’

09. Devonté Hynes – ‘Good Job, Soldier’

10. Devonté Hynes – ‘Body of Me’

11. Devonté Hynes – ‘Amorous Love’

12. Devonté Hynes – ‘Notte Transfigurata II’

13. Julius Eastman – ‘Stay On It’

14. Julius Eastman – ‘Gay Guerilla’

15. John Adams – ‘Century Rolls: II. Manny’s Gym’

16. John Adams – ‘Two Fanfares for Orchestra: Short Ride in a Fast Machine’