Blossoms share ‘Milk And Honey’ inspired single ‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’

Blossoms have shared their new single ‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’, inspired by the viral poetry book Milk And Honey by Rupi Kaur.

The track features Manchester singer Findlay and was produced by James Skelly. It marks the first new music since their 2022 LP ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb‘. ‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’ is inspired and named after Kaur’s poem from her 2014 poetry book, which shot her to fame on its initial release, selling more than 3 million copies.

Speaking of the song in a press release, Blossoms’ frontman, Tom Ogden, said: “We initially kicked the song around as a band in a way that we did when we first started – all in the round together at our rehearsal room. It’s something we’ve not really been able to do for a long time but it felt so natural and euphoric for the five of us! Some of the song’s DNA lies within the local Manchester bands we grew up listening to from our parents’ record collections, bands like New Order and James.”

TO DO LIST (AFTER THE BREAKUP) IS OUT NOW! Big up to our mate @Findlaymusic for bringing some magic to the song. As produced by @JamesSkellyBand, we hope you love it as much as we do! X https://t.co/oocs7eiIvp pic.twitter.com/RhUCUpcGh0 — BLOSSOMS (@BlossomsBand) October 9, 2023

He continued: “Lyrically our songs have sometimes been inspired by books and short stories. Last January we came across the poem ‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’ by Rupi Kaur and thought it captured the feeling of heartbreak so accurately and it struck a chord with us (literally!). We thought it was a great concept for a song and reached out to Rupi about using some of her words and she kindly gave us permission to use them. We had always imagined the track as a duet, so we got in touch with singer Findlay who’s work we’ve been fans of for years. She loved the song and was up for getting involved and that really was the final piece of the puzzle for us.”

The band’s last release was their fourth studio album, ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’. In a four-star review of the LP, NME said: “‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ is a record that ensures they’ll stay there for years to come. Whatever this Stockport gang do next, they won’t falter as long as they do it in their own indelible and charming way.”

On their time off, the band had teamed with Rick Astley and created a Smiths covers band. They played a secret set at this years edition of Glastonbury.

Blossoms are set open for New Order at their one-off show in Los Angeles. The band will be performing at the 6,000-capacity YouTube Theater in the city on November 15. Visit here for tickets.

They will also serve as opening support for Inhaler at their 3 Arena show in Dublin on November 11 as well as for Tom Grennan at his Finsbury Park in London in August 2024. Find any remaining tickets here.