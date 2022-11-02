Blue announce 20th anniversary ‘Heart and Soul’ tour date in Singapore

UK boyband Blue have announced a concert in Singapore in February as part of their 20th anniversary ‘Heart and Soul’ tour.

Blue will perform at The Theatre at Mediacorp on February 9 in a concert that will mark the 20th anniversary of their 2001 debut album, ‘All Rise’. The group have not indicated if any additional Asia tour dates will be announced as part of their 20th anniversary celebrations, but have previously announced UK tour dates alongside 90s Irish pop group B*Witched, who are also making a comeback.

Tickets for Blue’s Singapore tour date will go on sale this November 9 via Sistic and its agents, partners, as well as box office. Ticket prices will range from SGD128 to SGD228, and limited VIP packages will also be made available.

Advertisement

Blue’s ‘Heart And Soul’, their first album in seven years, was released on October 28 after being pushed back from its initial release date of September 9. It follows their sixth studio album, 2015’s ‘Colours’, which saw Blue dropped by their record label Sony later that year due to poor sales, just one album into a two-album deal.

Blue announced their comeback earlier this year with the release of two singles from ‘Heart And Soul’, ‘Haven’t Found You Yet’ and ‘Dance with Me’. They have since performed at Vietnamese music festival Hay Fest earlier this year on August 6 alongside The Moffatts – MTL, A1, 911 and many more.