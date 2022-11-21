Blue and Boyzlife announce joint concert in Manila

British boy band Blue and Irish supergroup Boyzlife have announced a joint concert in Manila scheduled for early 2023.

The concert was announced by shopping mall Circuit Makati on November 18. Organised by promoter ZS Entertainment World, the two boy groups will be making their return to Manila on February 11, 2023 at the Circuit Event Grounds. They will be performing in support of their respective new albums, namely Blue’s ‘Heart & Soul’ which was released in October, and Boyzlife’s ‘Old School’ which was released in May.

Rejoice 90s & early 2000s music fans! 🎶CONCERTS ARE DEFINITELY BACK AT CIRCUIT MAKATI! 😍Blue & Boyzlife Live! at the… Posted by Circuit Makati on Thursday, November 17, 2022

Tickets are currently available in three tiers: gold tier tickets will sell for PHP3,500, silver tier tickets will sell for PHP1,500 and bronze tier tickets will be available for PHP700. They can be purchased by sending a private message to ZS Entertainment World via their official Facebook page.

The upcoming Makati concert will mark the second time both Blue and Boyzlife perform in the Philippines, with Blue having last performed at the Araneta Coliseum in February 2012 alongside A1 and 98° ‘s Jeff Timmons, and Boyzlife having last performed at the Kia Theatre in December 2017.

Blue – consisting of Antony Costa, Simon Webbe, Duncan James and Lee Ryan – were formed in 2000, and debuted with their 2001 hit single, ‘All Rise’, which reached the number four spot on the UK Singles Chart. They eventually released their debut album of the same name in November that year, and went on to release four more studio albums until their latest album, ‘Heart and Soul’. The latter album was released with BMG after the group were dropped by Sony following poor sales of its predecessor, ‘Colours’.

Boyzlife – formed in 2016 – consists of former Boyzone member Keith Duffy and ex-Westlife member Brian McFadden. They released their debut album ‘Strings Attached’ in 2020, which consists of reworked renditions of Boyzone and Westlife songs set to orchestral arrangements, including the former’s ‘Picture Of You’ and the latter’s ‘Unbreakable’. Their sophomore album ‘Old School’ was released in May, and is their first album to entirely consist of original material.

In August, Blue performed in Vietnam’s Hay Fest alongside fellow pop groups A1 and 911, and are also scheduled to perform in Singapore’s Mediacorp Theatre in February as part of their ‘Heart and Soul’ tour.