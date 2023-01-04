Blue to perform in Malaysia this February on ‘Heart and Soul’ tour

British boyband Blue will be performing in Malaysia in February.

The performance will serve as part of the boy band’s ‘Heart and Soul’ tour, and will feature all four of the group’s original members: Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe. The show will also mark the band’s 20th anniversary celebrations, having debuted in 2001 with the record ‘All Rise’.

The group will play Kuala Lumpur at 8pm on February 10 at KLCC’s Plenary Hall. Tickets went on sale today (January 4) in five categories, ranging from RM188 all the way to RM688 for a VVIP package inclusive of a meet and greet session. Find tickets at Hitman Solutions’ official site.

The Malaysian date follows a Singaporean date on February 9 at The Theatre at Mediacorp. Following the performance, Blue will also perform ​​in Manila alongside Boyzlife on February 11, and then in Jakarta on 14 February.

Blue announced their comeback earlier in 2022 with the release of two singles ‘Haven’t Found You Yet’ and ‘Dance with Me’. Last October, the boyband put out the LP ‘Heart And Soul’ following an initial month-long delay.

Their first album in seven years, the record was their seventh full-length effort, following 2015’s ‘Colours’. That album met poor sales, which caused the act to be dropped by their record label Sony later that year.

Previously, the group also announced UK tour dates alongside ’90s Irish pop group B*Witched, who are also returning to music.