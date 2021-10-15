Bo Burnham’s ‘Inside (The Songs)’ ineligible for comedy Grammy

The accompanying album to Bo Burnham’s Netflix comedy special Inside has been deemed ineligible for the Best Comedy Album award at next year’s Grammys.

The comedian, musician, actor and director surprised fans in May by releasing Inside, his first comedy special in five years. A month later, he shared ‘Inside (The Songs)’, an LP featuring songs from the special.

According to Billboard, the Recording Academy has decided that ‘Inside (The Songs)’ does not meet the criteria to compete in the category for Best Comedy Album at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

The album hasn’t been shut out completely as it will compete for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media. The soundtrack for Jojo Rabbit won in the same category last year.

Burnham’s label Republic reportedly also submitted ‘Inside (The Songs)’ for Album Of The Year, and ‘All Eyes On Me’ for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Song Written For Visual Media. Inside, the special, was also submitted for Best Music Film.

When it was released, ‘Inside (The Songs)’ debuted at Number One on the US comedy chart and it peaked at Number Seven on the Billboard 200; the track ‘All Eyes On Me’ became the first comedy song to appear on Billboard‘s global charts.

Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of ‘That Funny Feeling’, which was released digitally earlier this month, landed on the US Rock & Alternative Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales charts.

Bridgers first debuted the cover earlier in the year during the first night of her US tour. This came after Burnham and Bridgers performed another song from ‘Inside (The Songs)’, ‘That Funny Feeling’, together in Los Angeles the month before.

The Inside special has seen Burnham become the first person to win three solo Primetime Emmy awards in one year for Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Writing, and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.

Elsewhere, Kacey Musgraves’ latest album, ‘Star-Crossed’, has been deemed ineligible for consideration in the Best Country Album category at next year’s Grammys.

Members of the Recording Academy convened last week for their annual screening committee meeting, where recordings are reviewed to make sure they are placed in the appropriate awards categories.

It was during this meeting that members of the country committee rejected ‘Star-Crossed’ as a contender for the 2022 Best Country Album, with the record instead eligible for the Best Pop Album and all-inclusive Best Album categories.

Musgraves has since responded to the snub on Twitter, where she posted a photo of herself as a child in a pink cowboy hat. “You can take the girl out of the country (genre) but you can’t take the country out of the girl,” Musgraves captioned the photo.

You can take the girl out of the country (genre) but you can’t take the country out of the girl. pic.twitter.com/dZaqoFsI7I — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 13, 2021

As Billboard reports, Musgraves continued her response in a series of updates to her Instagram Story, posting photos of herself with country legends like Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Ronnie Milsap, George Strait, Reba McEntire and many more as evidence of her credentials.

She ended the stream of photos with an image of her performing with an acoustic guitar and two middle fingers raised in the air.