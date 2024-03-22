BoA unveils solemn teaser for ‘Emptiness’, out next week

South Korean soloist BoA has shared a new teaser for her new single ‘Emptiness’, which will be released next week.

BoA dropped the teaser yesterday (March 21), which included snippets from its accompanying music video and of the song itself. The clip starts with a shot of BoA lying on her bed, before she sits up and flashes of a mysterious man play before it concludes.

‘Emptiness’ and its music video are both due out next week on March 26 at 6pm KST. The song was announced earlier this week, with SM Entertainment revealing at the time that the K-pop idol had been involved in writing and composing the new “Afrobeats-based pop” track, per The Korea Herald.

‘Emptiness’ will mark the musician’s first music release in a year and four months, when she dropped her third mini-album ‘Forgive Me’ in November 2022. That record was headlined by a title track of the same name, which was also penned by the singer herself.

In the time since, BoA has been deeply involved in the production and debut of NCT’s latest and final unit, NCT WISH. SM Entertainment made her involvement in the boyband’s debut public in January, telling press that she oversaw the production of the group’s music and performances.

“BoA is expected to lead the members’ activities and development based on her know-how, insight, sense and own identity, which she had accumulated throughout her long career as a K-pop artist,” the company told media at the time.

NCT WISH would later make their official debut with single ‘Wish’ in late February alongside a B-side track titled ‘Sail Away’, with both tracks receiving Korean and Japanese versions.