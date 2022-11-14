BoA, EXO’s Xiumin, Chen and TVXQ to perform at BEYOU2 in Cebu and Manila this December

Several K-pop artists from SM Entertainment will be joining local Filipino acts at this year’s ‘BEYOU2’ concerts in Cebu and Manila.

On November 11, Neuwave Events & Production unveiled the K-pop lineup for its upcoming ‘BEYOU2’ concerts in Cebu and Manila, set to take place on December 8 and 9 respectively. These include soloist BoA, EXO members Xiumin and Chen, along with K-pop duo TVXQ comprising Max Changmin and U-KNOW.

They are set to perform alongside several local acts like Pilita Corrales, Ian Veneracion and Lady Pipay at both shows, and will also be joined by local artists Lukas Magallano in Cebu on December 8, and G22 in Manila on December 9. Ticketing details for the upcoming ‘BEYOU2’ concert will be released at a later date.

TWO CITIES, ONE EVENT! Neuwave presents #BEYOU2: THE WORLD WILL CARE. BoA, U-KNOW and MAX CHANGMIN of TVXQ!, EXO's XIUMIN and CHEN, and four talented local artists are set to perform on one stage! Watch them live as they pay tribute to the elderly this coming Dec 8 and 9. pic.twitter.com/HevtkVHhDe — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) November 11, 2022

Advertisement

The ‘BEYOU’ concert series was first launched earlier this year, and aims to pay tribute to different marginalised groups. Neuwave Events & Production held the first show of the series back in July, celebrating individuals with special needs. That concert featured appearances by BGYO, BINI, Lady Pipay and K-pop girl group Red Velvet.

According to Metro Style, it also included performances by students of the In Purpose International Training Institute Inc., a school for students with special needs. The upcoming ‘BEYOU2’ show will be in tribute to the elderly.

In other K-pop news, K-pop girl group ITZY have added a second show to their upcoming ‘Checkmate’ tour in Manila after tickets to their first show quickly sold out. The quintet will now be performing on January 14 and 15 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.