BoA, Namewee and ShiGGa Shay to perform at Singapore’s One Love Asia Festival 2021

Today (October 8), Singapore’s One Love Asia Festival has announced it will be postponed to 2021.

Originally scheduled for November 2020, the Asian pop festival will now take place on October 16 and 17 at the same location at Bayfront Event Space.

Promoters IMC Global Live have pushed the event back a year in response to “ongoing COVID-19 concerns, travel restrictions and continued lockdown measures for large-scale events in Singapore”.

“While we see positive trends in the fight against COVID-19, we assess that holding an event of such scale this year is unwise,” Romell Song, Group COO of IMC Group Asia, said in a press release.

New additions to the 2021 line-up include South Korean pop star BoA, along with Malaysian exports Namewee and Fish Leong. These acts will perform on the first day, which is set to feature already-announced acts, the Singaporean rappers ShiGGa Shay and THELIONCITYBOY.

One Love Asia Festival’s lineup on day two is dominated by Mandopop artists from Singapore and Taiwan: Stefanie Sun, Jolin Tsai, Power Station, Tanya Chua, EggPlantEgg and Boon Hui Lu will perform.

Limited tickets for the first day will be released on October 12 via SISTIC, while the second day remains sold out.

Tickets that were purchased for the 2020 event will be honoured in 2021, and existing ticketholders will be given vouchers and a lucky draw opportunity as a gesture of goodwill from the promoters. Refund requests will be entertained until November 8.

The original festival line-up was slated to feature American alternative rock band Goo Goo Dolls, pop singer Greyson Chance and Thai rock band Potato.

[POSTPONEMENT NOTICE] Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, travel restrictions, and continued lockdown measures for… Posted by One Love Asia Festival on Wednesday, October 7, 2020