Bob Dylan announces ‘Time Out Of Mind’ Bootleg Series box set

The 17th volume of Bob Dylan‘s long-running Bootleg Series will focus on his 1997 album ‘Time Out Of Mind’, in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Set to arrive on January 27, ‘Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997)’ will feature a remixed version of Dylan’s 30th studio album, plus unreleased recordings such as outtakes, demos, alternate versions and live cuts. It will be available physically in both a five-CD and 10-LP format.

To coincide with the announcement, Dylan has shared an unreleased outtake of album track ‘Love Sick’, the studio version of which was released as the second single from ‘Time Out Of Mind’ in 1998. It arrives alongside a lyric video that features Dylan’s handwritten lyrics. Watch that below:

Other rarities include four songs – ‘Dreamin’ Of You’, ‘Red River Shore’, ‘Marchin’ To The City’ and ‘Mississippi’ – which were recorded during sessions for ‘Time Out Of Mind’ but didn’t make the final tracklist.

There are also early versions of multiple ‘Time Out Of Mind’ songs from Dylan and his band’s 1996 Teatro sessions in Oxnard, California before they began anew at Miamia’s Criteria Studios in 1997. The collection’s fourth disc compiles live recordings of ‘Time Out Of Mind’ songs captured at concerts Dylan played between 1998 and 2001.

‘Love Sick’, ‘Standing In The Doorway’, ‘Tryin’ To Get To Heaven’ and ‘Not Dark Yet’ are pulled from UK concerts, while ‘Cold Irons Bound’ and ‘Can’t Wait’ are both lifted from the same show in Oslo, Norway. Other recordings are lifted from shows in Tennesse, New Jersey, Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Newcastle, Australia. See the full tracklist for ‘Fragments’ on Dylan’s website, and pre-order it here.

Released in September of 1997, ‘Time Out Of Mind’ earned Dylan his first solo Album of the Year at the 1998 Grammy Awards, along with Best Contemporary Folk Album and, for ‘Cold Irons Bound’, Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

The most recent instalment of Dylan’s Bootleg Series arrived last year in the form of ‘The Bootleg Series Vol. 16: Springtime in New York 1980–1985’. That compilation brought together tour rehearsals and outtakes from Dylan albums ‘Shot Of Love’, ‘Infidels’ and ‘Empire Burlesque’.