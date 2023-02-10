Bob Dylan to continue ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ world tour in Japan this April

Bob Dylan will be performing a series of shows in Japan this coming April as part of his ongoing ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways 2021-2024’ world tour – see the full list of dates below.

The tour was announced by Live Nation Japan on Thursday (February 9) and will see Dylan perform a total of 11 shows in Osaka, Tokyo, and Nagoya over the span of two weeks.

Dylan’s series of concerts in the country will kick off in Osaka’s Festival Hall for three consecutive nights between April 6 and April 8. After Osaka, Dylan will perform at the Tokyo Garden Theater in the Japanese capital for five nights over April 11-16.

Advertisement

Finally, Dylan will be playing three nights in a row at the Aichi Arts Center in Nagoya on April 18, 19, and 20.

Tickets for the shows, which range between JPY21,000 and JPY51,000, are already available for purchase here.

According to Live Nation Japan, Dylan’s upcoming shows in the country – held to promote his lauded 2020 album ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ – will mark the 45th anniversary of his first visit there. He last toured Japan in April 2016 as part of his ‘Never Ending Tour’, also playing Seoul, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore between July and August that year.

The ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ tour began in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in November 2021. Dylan then took on another 27 dates in the United States, starting in Phoenix, Arizona in March 2022 and ending in Oklahoma in April.

Between May and July last year, Dylan embarked on the third leg of the tour in the US, before kicking off the European leg starting in Oslo, Norway in September and ending it in Dublin, Ireland on November 7.

Bob Dylan’s ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways 2021-2024’ tour dates in Japan are:

Advertisement

APRIL

Thursday-Saturday 6-8 – Festival Hall, Osaka

Tuesday-Sunday 11-16 – Tokyo Garden Theater, Tokyo

Tuesday-Thursday 18-20 – Aichi Arts Center, Nagoya