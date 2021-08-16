Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965

Bob Dylan has been accused of assault, battery, false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress by a woman who was aged 12 at the time of the alleged incidents. A representative for Dylan has denied the claims.

A lawsuit filed on Friday (August 13) to the Manhattan Supreme Court – just before the closure of the “lookback window” created by the Child Victims Act – claims that Dylan, then aged in his mid 20s, plied the claimant with drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing her.

Per the lawsuit, as reported first by The New York Daily News, it’s alleged that over the course of six weeks between April and May of 1965 Dylan “befriended and established an emotional connection” with the girl (identified in the suit by the name “J.C.”) and both physically and emotionally abused her.

A representative for Dylan told the outlet: “The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”

The lawsuit specifically accuses Dylan of assault, battery, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

J.C. is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

Elsewhere in the lawsuit it’s alleged that J.C. “sustained physical and psychological injuries, including but not limited to, severe emotion and psychological distress, humiliation, fright, dissociation, anger, depression, anxiety, personal turmoil and loss of faith, a severe shock to her nervous system, physical pain and mental anguish, and emotional and psychological damage”.

This is a developing story – check back for updates.